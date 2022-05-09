BREAKING: Court Disqualifies Emefiele From Contesting 2023 Presidency

May 9, 2022 174

A Federal High Court in Abuja has disqualified Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), from contesting the 2023 presidential race.

Emefiele had on Monday, May 9, 2022, approached the court that he can run for the post of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without vacating his position as the CBN Governor.

The CBN Governor through his Counsel, Mike Ozekhome, told the court that Section 84 ((12) of the Electoral Act as amended, 2022 does not affect him, being a public servant and not a political appointee.

In its ruling, the court refused to ascend to Emefiele’s request to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, preventing him from his Presidential Ambition.

Having declined Emefiele’s request, the court summoned INEC, and AGF to appear before it on May 12, to show cause on why status quo antebellum, should not be granted to the CBN Governor.