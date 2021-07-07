BREAKING: Court Clears Kemi Adeosun Of NYSC Certificate Forgery

July 7, 2021 65

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, cleared the former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, of National Youth Service Corps certificate forgery, which resulted in her resignation in 2018.

The presiding over the case, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his ruling held that the NYSC certificate based on the constitution is not a mandatory requirement for holding a political office in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the originating summon with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/303/21 was brought by Wole Olanipekun on the former minister’s behalf.

Adeosun was the plaintiff in the suit, the Attorney-General of the Federation was the sole defendant.

“I am of the view that denying the plaintiff of the relieves sought is not going to be doing justice to the matter,” she said.

The judge, therefore, granted all the four relieves sought for determination by the former minister.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Senate Okays Buhari’s N2.3tn Loan Request

Taiwo noted that the defendant stated that the Federal Government did not withdraw the ministerial appointment of the plaintiff or ask her to resign, but that Adeosun resigned on her own accord.

Adeosun resigned over allegations that she used a forged certificate to avoid the country’s mandatory one-year NYSC scheme.

Kemi Adeosun, who lived in the UK until she was 34, said she had been told she was exempted because she was over 30.

The former investment banker said she was issued with a certificate that she thought was genuine.

But an internal investigation showed that it was forged.