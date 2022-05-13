fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

2023 General ElectionsBreaking NewsLEGALNEWSLETTER

BREAKING: Court Asks INEC To Allow Emefiele Contest 2023 Presidency

May 13, 20220424
BREAKING: Court Asks INEC To Allow Emefiele To Contest Presidency

Justice Daniel Maidoh of a court in Delta State has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to prevent Godwin Emefiele from running for president while still leading the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Maidoh said an application seeking to restrain INEC and CBN from frustrating Emefiele’s quest to obtain the ruling APC’s presidential ticket “has merit.”

According to the judge, the matter will be determined in full in the coming days.

The application was filed on May 5 by an ally of Emefiele, who hailed from Ika in Delta North senatorial district.

More to follow…

BREAKING: Buhari Meets Amaechi, Other Outgoing Cabinet Members
Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: Court Asks INEC To Allow Emefiele Contest 2023 Presidency
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria aims to boost oil production by 500,000 bpd by 2020 COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
July 24, 20170353

Oil Drops to $48.94/barrel over Perceived Supply Glut

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices dropped on Friday,July 21, after a consultancy report forecast a rise in OPEC production for July despite the group’s pledge to curb output
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERSME Biz
January 15, 20190577

Syntaxis, Afrinvest Launch N12-billion Equity Fund to Boost SMEs Funding

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Syntaxis Capital Africa, has launched a N12-billion private equity fund in partnership with Afrinvest Asset Management Limited, to meet the funding needs of
Read More
January 10, 20170308

Naira Gains Momentum At Parallel Market, Trades At N490/$

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira catches a break on Monday, January 9, firming up against the United States Dollar at the parallel or black segment of the foreign exchang
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.