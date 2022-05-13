BREAKING: Court Asks INEC To Allow Emefiele Contest 2023 Presidency

May 13, 2022 424

Justice Daniel Maidoh of a court in Delta State has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to prevent Godwin Emefiele from running for president while still leading the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Maidoh said an application seeking to restrain INEC and CBN from frustrating Emefiele’s quest to obtain the ruling APC’s presidential ticket “has merit.”

According to the judge, the matter will be determined in full in the coming days.

The application was filed on May 5 by an ally of Emefiele, who hailed from Ika in Delta North senatorial district.

More to follow…