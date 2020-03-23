Breaking: Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria Climbs to 35

Breaking: Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria Climbs to 35

- March 23, 2020
Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria Climbs to 35

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has risen to 35.

The figure rose after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Monday that five new cases had been confirmed.

According to the health agency, this is the latest update on the disease as of 9:45 am on March 23, 2020.

A breakdown of the figure shows that two cases were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos respectively, while one case was confirmed in Edo State.

More to follow…

Source: Channels TV

