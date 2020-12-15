fbpx
BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]Breaking NewsCOVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19

December 15, 2020015
BREAKING: CJN Tests Positive For COVID-19

Tanko Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa disclosed this at the unveiling of the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’Association of Nigeria (MULAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Justice Saulawa said the CJN is presently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, receiving treatment.

READ ALSO: Naira Stable Against US Dollar Across Forex Market

The Chief Justice was conspicuously absent at the opening of the 2020/2021 Legal Year and swearing-in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday.

In his absence, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour administered oaths to the new SANs as the next most senior Justice of the apex court.

Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: CJN Tanko Muhammad Tests Positive For COVID-19
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

February 23, 2016028

CBN Sanctions Four Banks Over Non-reversal of ATM Cash Dispense Error

Four commercials banks were in 2015 sanctioned for non-reversal of ATM cash dispense error within the specified 48 hour timeframe given by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. However, Nigerian banks in
Read More
FOOD & NUTRITIONNEWSLETTER
July 28, 20170117

Domino’s Pizza Records 15% Surge in Profit

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, boosted by store openings, lower food costs and higher supply chain revenues from franchises. Same-store sa
Read More
March 5, 2014013

Aviation Shake-Up: FG Sacks FAAN, NAMA, NCAA Chiefs, Others

The aviation sector was thrown into a state of shock on Tuesday as the Presidency disengaged all the heads of parastatals, appointed under the administration of the ex-Minister of Aviation, Stella Odu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon