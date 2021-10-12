fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGALNEWS

BREAKING: Chidinma Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Ataga

October 12, 2021080
BREAKING: Chidinma Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Ataga

Chidinma Ojukwu has on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the murder of Usifo Ataga, Super TV CEO.

Ojukwu, the 22-year-old pleaded not guilty when she and one Adedapo Quadri, who are the key suspects in the murder case were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Both suspects (Ojukwu and Quadri) pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

READ ALSO: Buhari Moves To Recover N2.6tn Debt In Oil And Gas Industry

They were also arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.

Chioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of the stolen property.

They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Chidinma admitted to committing the heinous crime at Lekki.

About Author

BREAKING: Chidinma Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Ataga
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Senate Confirms 5 Nominees For EFCC Board NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 29, 20210595

Senate Seeks Answers From Ministry Of Finance, Others Over N7.5bn Secret Withdrawal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee, on Wednesday gave the Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Office
Read More
November 4, 20130141

G7 Governors: We’re Comfortable With Defecting To APC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Abubakar Baraje-led faction of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday announced that they are comfortable with the idea of defecting to the
Read More
Leading cement company Dangote Cement has disclosed the recent issuance of a N50 billion Series 1 fixed rate senior unsecured bond NEWSPRESS ARTICLES
February 26, 20210486

Director Of Dangote Cement, Arvind Steps Down

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was informed of the resignation of the Director of Dangote Cement Plc., Arvind Pathak. In a statement titled, ‘Notic
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.