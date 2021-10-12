BREAKING: Chidinma Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Of Ataga

October 12, 2021 80

Chidinma Ojukwu has on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the murder of Usifo Ataga, Super TV CEO.

Ojukwu, the 22-year-old pleaded not guilty when she and one Adedapo Quadri, who are the key suspects in the murder case were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Both suspects (Ojukwu and Quadri) pleaded not guilty to eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.

READ ALSO: Buhari Moves To Recover N2.6tn Debt In Oil And Gas Industry

They were also arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.

Chioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of the stolen property.

They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Chidinma admitted to committing the heinous crime at Lekki.