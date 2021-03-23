fbpx
BREAKING: CBN Retains Monetary Policy Rate At 11.5 percent

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

BREAKING: CBN Retains Monetary Policy Rate At 11.5 percent

March 23, 2021077
BREAKING: CBN Retains Monetary Policy Rate At 11.5 percent

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has voted to retain the monetary policy rate at 11.5 percent.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, announced the committee’s decision on Tuesday at the end of a two-day meeting at the CBN headquarters.

READ ALSO: External Reserves Add $39.58 Million After Two Months Of Decline

The committee also retained the liquidity ratio at 30 percent and cash reserve ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent.

According to Emefiele, six members voted to maintain all parameters while three voted to increase the MPR.

More to follow…

About Author

BREAKING: CBN Retains Monetary Policy Rate At 11.5 percent
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NNPC COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
June 8, 2019067

NNPC Subsidiary NGMC Declares PAT of N12.4 billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has announced a profit after tax of N12,476,6
Read More
August 18, 2014058

FG Moves To Stabilise Federal Roads With Geotextile Technology

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram To ensure sustainable road development, the Federal Government has deployed the use of Geotexile technology to all new federal roads as a means to stabilize
Read More
September 5, 2013044

IPMAN Laments Menace of Crude Oil Theft

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has lamented the menace of crude oil theft, saying it was harming the economy even as pro
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.