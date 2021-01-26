fbpx
BREAKING: CBN Retains Interest Rate At 11.5%

January 26, 2021014
How To Apply For The CBN Loan For The Creative Industry

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unanimously voted to retain the monetary policy rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent at the end of its meeting on Tuesday.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while announcing the committee’s decision said Liquidity Ratio remained 30 per cent.

According to him, the committee agreed to also leave Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent and maintain Asymmetric Window of +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR.

Details later…

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

