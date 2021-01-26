BREAKING: CBN Retains Interest Rate At 11.5%

January 26, 2021 14

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unanimously voted to retain the monetary policy rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent at the end of its meeting on Tuesday.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while announcing the committee’s decision said Liquidity Ratio remained 30 per cent.

According to him, the committee agreed to also leave Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 27.5 percent and maintain Asymmetric Window of +100 and -700 basis points around the MPR.

Details later…