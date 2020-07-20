Breaking: Buhari’s Close Ally Ismaila Isa Funtua is Dead

Ismaila Isa Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

A source told TheCable that he died after a brief illness on Monday.

A presidential aide, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the death of Funtua, saying a statement would be issued soon.

In a tweet, Bashir Ahmad, another aide of the president, expressed regrets over the incident

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death. This life! May Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus,” he tweeted.

 

Source: The Cable

 

