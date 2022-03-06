fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsCOVERNEWSLETTER

BREAKING: Buhari To Spend Two Weeks In UK For Medical Concerns

March 6, 20220137
BREAKING: Buhari To Spend Two Weeks In UK For Medical Concerns

President Muhammadu Buhari would be spending two weeks in the United Kingdom for medical concerns. This is according to Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who disclosed that he has already departed Abuja.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Adesina disclosed that Buhari, who returned from the United Nations Environmental Programme, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya, two days ago, was on his way to the UK.

Adesina, in the statement, said the President departed Abuja for his UK medical trip on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

“President Buhari departs for medical check-up in UK March 6th, 2022,” the statement read.

NNPC Grows Monthly Trading Surplus By 353%
Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: Buhari To Spend Two Weeks In UK For Medical Concerns
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Minimum Wage LABOURNEWSLETTER
October 18, 20180357

Minimum Wage : Organised Labour Holds Crucial Meeting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Organised Labour says it will meet on Thursday to take a final decision on the new National Minimum Wage for workers, following the delay by the Federal
Read More
Bauchi COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 21, 20200479

Supreme Court Upholds Mohammed Bala As Governor of Bauchi State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Senator Bala Mohammed as the governor of Bauchi State. The apex court affirmed Governor Mohammed’s election o
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
May 12, 20190410

New Zealand Authorities Discover Soap Star and ‘Power Ranger’ Pua Magasiva Dead

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram New Zealand soap opera star Pua Magasiva, also well-known for his role in “Power Rangers” was found dead on Saturday. He was 38. Authorities responded in th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.