BREAKING: Buhari To Spend Two Weeks In UK For Medical Concerns

March 6, 2022 137

President Muhammadu Buhari would be spending two weeks in the United Kingdom for medical concerns. This is according to Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, who disclosed that he has already departed Abuja.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Adesina disclosed that Buhari, who returned from the United Nations Environmental Programme, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya, two days ago, was on his way to the UK.

Adesina, in the statement, said the President departed Abuja for his UK medical trip on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

“President Buhari departs for medical check-up in UK March 6th, 2022,” the statement read.