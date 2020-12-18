fbpx
Breaking: Buhari To Meet Freed Kankara Boys Today

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER

Breaking: Buhari To Meet Freed Kankara Boys Today

December 18, 2020012
Breaking: Buhari To Meet Freed Kankara Boys Today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with the freed Government Science Secondary School at 3:00 pm today. The boys were released by their abductors, six days after they were taken by Boko Haram Operatives.

READ ALSO: ASUU: Ngige Carpets Union Over Delay In Ending Strike

The secretary to the Katsina state government, Mustapha Inuwa, stated on Friday that the meeting would take place at the presidential lodge of the government house.

Inuwa spoke through Abdullahi Yar’Adua, his media aide.

BizwatchNigeria reported the release of the boys as it unfolded.

Related tags :

About Author

Breaking: Buhari To Meet Freed Kankara Boys Today
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Safest Airlines in 2019 BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 11, 2019032

Naira Strengthens in Parallel Market as Borders Closure Continues

The close of the country’s land borders to its neighbours has kept the value of the naira strong at the parallel market, a new report has shown. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fina
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 6, 2015919

Former Adamawa Commissioner Bags 10 Years Jail Term for Corruption

A former Adamawa commissioner for local govern­ment and chieftaincy Af­fair was on Friday, December 4, sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in Yola over a corruption case instituted by the Econom­ic and
Read More
LABOURNEWSLETTER
January 14, 2016323

Reps Mull Bill to Enforce Payment of N18,000 Minimum Wage by Foreign Firms

The House of Representatives has commenced an amendment of the National Minimum Wage Act, 2004 to make it mandatory for companies with foreign interests to pay the minimum wage of N18,000 to their wor
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon