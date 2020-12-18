Breaking: Buhari To Meet Freed Kankara Boys Today

December 18, 2020 12

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with the freed Government Science Secondary School at 3:00 pm today. The boys were released by their abductors, six days after they were taken by Boko Haram Operatives.

The secretary to the Katsina state government, Mustapha Inuwa, stated on Friday that the meeting would take place at the presidential lodge of the government house.

Inuwa spoke through Abdullahi Yar’Adua, his media aide.

BizwatchNigeria reported the release of the boys as it unfolded.