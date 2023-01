President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, signed into law a N21.8 trillion budget for the year.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila were at the exco chambers of the Aso Rock Villa, where the budget was signed into law.

Appending his signature on the 2023 appropriations bill, Buhari directed the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Zainab to commence disbursement into key sectors immediately.

More to follow…