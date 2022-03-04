BREAKING: Buhari Shelves UK Medical Trip, Lands In Abuja

March 4, 2022 89

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, March 4, 2022, made an unexpected return to Abuja, after shelving his United Kingdom (UK) trip.

After attending the United Nations Environmental Programme in Nairobi, Kenya, the President was scheduled to proceed to the UK for a medical checkup, but could no longer go for some reasons yet to be made public.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks,” Femi Adesina, media assistant to the president, had said in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari attends a special session on [email protected] in Kenya.’

But contrary to the President’s earlier schedule, the presidency said he returned to Abuja after his participation in the programme.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme in Nairobi, Kenya,” a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, posted.