BREAKING: Buhari Sacks Buratai, Other Service Chiefs

January 26, 202103
Buhari sacks service cheifs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday announced the sacking of service chiefs and their immediate retirement from active service.

The president made this known in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

This is coming after many years after security experts have called for the disengagement of the service chiefs due to the insurgency and insecurity that had not abated in the country.

The sacked chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Buhari expressed appreciation to the outgoing Service Chiefs for their “overwhelming achievements in our efforts at bringing enduring peace to our dear country,” wishing them well in their future endeavours.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

