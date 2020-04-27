BREAKING: Buhari Okays Phased Easing of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT From May 4

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President announced this during his third nationwide broadcast on COVID-19.

“Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.,” he said.

However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

The announcement will enable many who have been forced to stay at home for more than a month as well as businesses to reopen. The President had first announced a two-week lockdown on March 29. It became effective on Monday March 30. The President further extended it by two weeks.

Source: Channels TV