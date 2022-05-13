fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking News

BREAKING: Buhari Meets Amaechi, Other Outgoing Cabinet Members

May 13, 20220102
BREAKING: Buhari Meets Amaechi, Other Outgoing Cabinet Members

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, May 13, 2022, met with Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, and other outgoing members of his cabinet.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the President hosted the cabinet members after giving them till Monday, May 16, 2022, to resign or risk sacking, as the 2023 elections approach.

Those who were at the meeting include the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen.

Others are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation,  Ogbonnaya Onu.

In a valedictory session at the Council Chamber in Abuja, Buhari appreciated them for their cooperation. He also admonished other members of the cabinet to be more diligent and committed to the success of the administration.

More to follow…

Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: Buhari Meets Amaechi, Other Outgoing Cabinet Members
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Elon Musk Becomes Twitter Board Member After Acquiring Largest Stake Breaking NewsCOMPANY PROFILECOVERNEWSLETTER
April 5, 20220246

Elon Musk Becomes Twitter Board Member After Acquiring Largest Stake

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Tesla billionaire founder, Elon Musk has joined Twitter board barely a day after being disclosed as the largest shareholder of the social media company. 
Read More
July 13, 201520300

Breaking: President Buhari Sacks Military Service Chiefs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the heads of the army, navy and air force on Monday following what is seen by many as the worst period of viol
Read More
BREAKING: Buhari To Spend Two Weeks In UK For Medical Concerns Breaking NewsCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 6, 20220470

BREAKING: Buhari To Spend Two Weeks In UK For Medical Concerns

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari would be spending two weeks in the United Kingdom for medical concerns. This is according to Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.