BREAKING: Buhari Meets Amaechi, Other Outgoing Cabinet Members

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, May 13, 2022, met with Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, and other outgoing members of his cabinet.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the President hosted the cabinet members after giving them till Monday, May 16, 2022, to resign or risk sacking, as the 2023 elections approach.

Those who were at the meeting include the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogar; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen.

Others are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

In a valedictory session at the Council Chamber in Abuja, Buhari appreciated them for their cooperation. He also admonished other members of the cabinet to be more diligent and committed to the success of the administration.

