BREAKING: Buhari Lifts Twitter Ban In Nigeria

January 12, 20220138
'Twitter Agrees To FG's Terms' - Keyamo

Twitter ban in Nigeria has on Wednesday, January 12, 2021, been lifted.

Disclosing this development, the Chairman Technical Committee on Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said the Twitter suspension in Nigeria was lifted following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval.

A statement in which this development was disclosed, read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022.

“The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim.

“In the Memo, the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.”

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

