Breaking: Buhari Imposes Curfew in Lagos, Ogun, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has imposed a curfew restricting movements in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

This the President disclosed in his address to the nation on Sunday, March 29.

Addressing Nigerians the President said, “based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States”.

He urged all citizens in these areas to stay in their homes, adding that travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should also be fully closed during this period.

The President revealed that the Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified.

Furthermore, the president also stated that heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed.