President Muhammadu Buhari has given Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, and other members of his cabinet seeking election in public offices next year (2023) till Monday, May 16, 2022, to resign.

Tolu Ogunlesi, an aide to the President, made this disclosure on Wednesday, May 11.

“Just in: All members of President Buhari’s cabinet vying for public office will have to resign on or before May 16, 2022,” he tweeted.

