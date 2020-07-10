Breaking: Buhari Authorizes Suspension of Magu

It is now official: President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, media aide to Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation, disclosed this in a press statement issued on Friday.

He said Buhari also named Mohammed Umar as the acting EFCC chairman pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation of Magu by a presidential panel.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable