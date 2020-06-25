Breaking: Buhari Attends APC NEC Meeting at Presidential Villa

- June 25, 2020
The national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced at the presidential villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among the party members in attendance.

The meeting was called by Victor Giadom, deputy national secretary. The president has since recognised Giadom as acting national chairman of the party.

Buhari declared the meeting open at 12 pm.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, and 15 state governors are also in attendance.

The governors are those of Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Plateau, Kogi, Imo, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Ekiti, Kano and Kebbi.

Source: The Cable

