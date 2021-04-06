fbpx
BREAKING: Buhari Approves Immediate Appointment Of Usman Baba As IGP

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

BREAKING: Buhari Approves Immediate Appointment Of Usman Baba As IGP

April 6, 20210108

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He immediately replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/MinofPoliceNG/status/1379446912177340419?s=20

https://twitter.com/SituationRoomNg/status/1379448330745446406?s=20

President Buhari had on the 4th of February, extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the IGP for three months out of which the erstwhile police boss spent two months and three days.

According to Maigari Dingyadi, Baba’s appointment was carefully made, after the president considered issues of professionalism, competence, and numerous years of service.

READ ALSO: At Last, Kogi Receives COVID-19 Vaccines

President Buhari urged DIG Usman Alkali Baba to among other things ensure that policing reform policies are fully prioritized to engender peace across the country.

The newly appointed Acting IGP was born on the 1st of March 1963 and hails from Yobe state, bags a Masters in public administration from the University of Maiduguri, Borno state in 1997 and a Bachelor of Arts from the Bayero Usman University, Kano in 1985.

As part of his policing vision, he aims to enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of motivational and credible leadership, directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens, consent, trust, and the rule of law.

Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: Buhari Approves Immediate Appointment Of Usman Baba As IGP
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Stock Exchange Holds 5th Data Workshop Virtually BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSNEWSLETTER
November 19, 20200281

Nigerian Stock Exchange Holds 5th Data Workshop Virtually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema spoke at the 5th Data Workshop 2020 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which was held
Read More
March 4, 2016089

Oil Sector Workers Apprehensive Over Fear of Mass Sack

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Workers in the oil and gas sector, under the umbrella of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), have expressed apprehension over
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
March 9, 2016097

Moody’s Places Nigeria’s Ba3 Rating on Review for Downgrade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Moody’s Investors Service has placed Nigeria’s Ba3 government bond and issuer ratings on review for downgrade. A statement from one of the top global rating
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.