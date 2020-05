Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has been appointed the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. With his appointment, he replaces Mallam Abba Kyari, who died last month of COVID-19.

THISDAY gathered that Gambari, who was Buhari’s,foreign Minister and confidant as military Head of late in the 1980s met with the President at about 8am on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.

He will resume work on Wednesday.

Source: THISDAY