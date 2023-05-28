BREAKING: Buhari Apologises To Nigerians For Pain His Policies Caused

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, May 28, 2023, apologised for the impacts of his economic policies on Nigerians.

The president, in his farewell broadcast, said the decisions were for the benefit of the country.

More to follow…

