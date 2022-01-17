BREAKING: BudgIT Uncovers 460 Duplicated Projects In 2022 Budget

January 17, 2022 164

BudgIT, a Nigerian civic organisation that leverages technology for citizen engagement, has uncovered that about 460 duplicated projects were included in the highly-controversial 2022 budget.

In a press release cited by BizWatch Nigeria, BudgIT said the 460 duplicated projects were valued at N378 billion.

The statement read: “Our preliminary analysis of the 21,108 capital projects in the 2022 approved budget revealed 460 duplicated projects amounting to N378.9 billion.

“Recall that BudgIT observed 316 duplicated projects inserted into the 2021 FG Budget approved by NASS. ICPC verified 257 duplications, while the Budget Office confirmed the existence of only 185 duplicated projects worth N20.13 billion, after which it informed the public that funds were not released for the projects in 2021.

“Furthermore, BudgIT notes that the occurrence of inflated projects amounting to billions of naira directly linked to the State House and the Presidency is a cause for concern.

“Examples include the N20.8 billion requested by the Presidency to construct a 14-bed presidential wing at the existing State House Medical Center, N28.72 million requested for the purchase of 2units of 10KG washing machine and 6units of LG Televisions in the State House Lagos Liaison Office, among others.”

Speaking on the duplicated projects, Gabriel Okeowo, BudgIT’s Country Director, stated that the move is fraudulent.

“The loopholes for fraud in the 2022 FG budget is a crime against the 86million Nigerians living below the poverty line, an injustice to hardworking taxpayers and an open mockery of countries and lending institutions that intend to borrow NigeriaN6.29 trillion in 2022,” he said.

BizWatch Nigeria, however, understands that BudgIT is currently finalising its detailed analysis of the approved 2022 budget which would be presented to all stakeholders in the executive and legislative arm of government as well as the general citizens.

In the meantime, the advocacy group all on the government to prioritise projects that are of utmost benefit and exercise discipline in implementing duplicated and poorly costed projects in the 2022 budget.