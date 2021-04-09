fbpx
BREAKING: Britian's Prince Philip Dies At 99

April 9, 2021
The Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip; the Duke of Edinburgh. He died this morning at the age of 99 years.

Here is the full statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, aged 99:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

