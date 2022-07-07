BREAKING: Boris Johnson Bows To Pressure, Resigns As UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has finally bowed to pressure, as he on Thursday, July 7, 2022, resigned as the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister.

Johnson announced his resignation at 10, Downing Street, London.

In his speech, Johnson, however, noted that he would remain in office until the Conservative Party elects a new leader who will also assume office as prime minister.

According to Johnson, his successor is expected to emerge before October.

The outgoing UK Prime Minister thanked the Conservative Party and the British voters for trusting the party and helping it to victory in the 2019 elections.

“I want you to know how sad I am giving up the best job in the world,” Johnson stated.

He added that in politics, no one is indispensable. “From now on until the new prime minister is in place, the interest of the British people will continue to be served,” he concluded.

More to follow…