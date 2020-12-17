fbpx
Breaking: Boko Haram Releases Video of Abducted Boys

December 17, 2020021
Six days after the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state, terrorist group, Boko Haram has released a video of the missing boys.

Over 300 boys have been reported missing after Boko Haram operatives stormed the school on Friday night.

The leader of the deadly sect, Abubakar Shekau on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of the school children.

In a video released on Thursday by the terrorist group, some of the boys urged the authorities to cooperate with their captors in order to facilitate their release from captivity.

One of the boys in the video could be heard saying, “Please help us. Tell the vigilantes and soldiers not to come around,” o

He also added that there are “more than 500 of them in the forest”. 

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

