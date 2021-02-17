fbpx
BREAKING: Blackout As National Grid Collapses

February 17, 20210732
Nigeria's electricity generation peaks at 5,584.4megawatts - TCN

The country was thrown into darkness on Wednesday afternoon as the national electricity grid collapsed around 1.58 PM.

This was confirmed by separate statements issued by electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) in the country.

Ikeja, Eko, Kaduna,  and Yola Electricity Distribution Company informed their customers of the power outage on their social media handles on Wednesday.

The Head, Corporate Communication at Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said the grid collapse affected the power supply to Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states.

He said, “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise- Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states- is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences.”

Yola Electricity Distribution Company also apologized to its customers as the grid collapse affected residents in Bulumkutu, Kanem, and Yerwa areas of  Maiduguri.   

Also, Ikeja Disco informed its customers of power outage but was able to restore supply to Alimosho, Ogba, and Alausa transmission stations an hour later.

It also assured its customers of gradual restoration of power supply.

“This is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs today and this affected all customers on the IE network,” Ikeja Electric said.

“However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba, and Alausa transmission stations at 14.47hrs.”

Eko Disco said, “There has been a partial system collapse on the National Grid interrupting supply to most areas within our network.

“We are gathering updates on the situation and will provide them as available.

“For now, please be assured that all stakeholders are working hard to make sure this is resolved.”

The grid, which is being managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continuously suffered system collapse over the years due to a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to prevent such occurrences.

