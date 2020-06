The 2020 season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show is now expected to commence on July 19.

The organisers of the much anticipated reality show broke the news on its official Twitter page on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS 🔊 The newest season of #BBNaija launches 19th July 🔥 That's the tweet. RT if you're excited 🙌🏿 Sponsored by @BetwayNigeria in association with @GuinnessNGR. — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) June 29, 2020

More to follow…

Source: The Cable