BREAKING: Bandits Invade Kaduna School Kill 2, Kidnap Students

July 5, 2021
Two persons are said to have lost their lives after bandits invaded a private college in Kaduna State, Bethel Baptist School while kidnapping an unspecified number of students.

The bandits attacked the Bethel Baptist School early Monday morning. The school is located at Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

The bandits shoot sporadically into the air before whisking the students away.

Four of the students are said to have escaped while the rest were taken away by the gunmen to an unknown destination.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

