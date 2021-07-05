BREAKING: Bandits Invade Kaduna School Kill 2, Kidnap Students

July 5, 2021 167

Two persons are said to have lost their lives after bandits invaded a private college in Kaduna State, Bethel Baptist School while kidnapping an unspecified number of students.

The bandits attacked the Bethel Baptist School early Monday morning. The school is located at Maraban Rido within the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests Woman In Possession Of 100 Pellets Of Cocaine

The bandits shoot sporadically into the air before whisking the students away.

Four of the students are said to have escaped while the rest were taken away by the gunmen to an unknown destination.