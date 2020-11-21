BREAKING: ASUU Suspends 9-Month Strike

November 21, 2020 27

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its 9-month strike.

This is according to Official__ASUU @ASUUNGR, a Twitter Account that gives first-hand information of ASUU,

A tweet at the handle on Saturday evening said:

“BREAKING NEWS –

“ASUU STRIKE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED!

“The Union apologize for all inconvenience caused to students and parents.”

No details were immediately available.

The news of the strike suspension came less than 24 hours after the Federal Government caved in and offered a cumulative sum of ₦65 billion to ASUU to address earned academic allowances and revitalisation of universities.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, made the proposal on behalf of the government to the striking lecturers when they met on Friday in Abuja.

Details to follow…