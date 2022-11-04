BREAKING: ASUU Mulls Plan For Another Strike – Here’s Why

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has mulled a plan to embark on another strike as it summoned National Executive Council (NEC) emergency meeting.

At the time of filing this report, the date for the proposed emergency meeting by ASUU leadership had not been communicated. It is, however, gathered that the decision to converge was a result of the Federal Government’s (FG) decision of paying half salary to lecturers for the month of October 2022, despite not paying the backlog of the previous months.

“I was shocked when I received an alert from my bank and I noticed that I got half salary; they didn’t even talk about the backlog of the eight months of the strike,” a source in the union stated.

Another source said, “It is true, I received half, In fact, some professors received salaries of N121,000; this is the fact, we are waiting for the decision of the national body, and our members are very angry right now.”

Confirming this development, ASUU National President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke stated that indeed “half salaries were paid, no reasons were given whatsoever. We learnt that Ngige wrote the office of the Accountant General and Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system and told them to only pay us for the period when we called off the strike.

“We heard there was a letter to that effect but we haven’t gotten it yet. We are going to summon a meeting.”

More to follow…