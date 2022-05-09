fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

Breaking NewsCOVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER

BREAKING: ASUU Announces Strike Extension

May 9, 20220133
BREAKING: ASUU Announces Strike Extension

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, May 9, 2022, announced an extension of its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke made this disclosure in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria.

In the statement, Osodeke said the development took effect from Sunday, May 9, adding that the union took the decision after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.

More to follow…

Nigeria Loses N1.22tn To Deficit In Oil Production
Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: ASUU Announces Strike Extension
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

August 26, 20160588

CBAN Improves Access To Credit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have praised the Credit Bureau Association of Nigeria (CBAN) for their contrib
Read More
Netherlands Ambassador Charges Govt On Insecurity, Access To Forex BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWS
March 10, 20210689

Netherlands Ambassador Charges Govt On Insecurity, Access To Forex

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry van Djik, has advised the Nigerian government to urgently address the level of insecurity and unstable foreign
Read More
P&ID Court Case INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
September 9, 20200645

UK Minister Under Scrutiny for Attacking Nigeria over P&ID Court Case

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Priti Patel, United Kingdom’s secretary of state for the home department, has come under scrutiny over her comments on the $10 billion arbitration fine case
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.