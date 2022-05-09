BREAKING: ASUU Announces Strike Extension

May 9, 2022 133

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Monday, May 9, 2022, announced an extension of its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke made this disclosure in a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria.

In the statement, Osodeke said the development took effect from Sunday, May 9, adding that the union took the decision after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.

More to follow…