A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal has affirmed the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lamido, the three man panel dismissed Oshiomhole’s appeal for lacking in merit.

The panel accordingly affirmed the decision of an Abuja High Court which had in early March ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY