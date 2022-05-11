fbpx

BREAKING: Appeal Court Declares Section 84(12) Of Electoral Act As Unconstitutional

May 11, 2022082
The appeal court has on Wednesday declared section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as unconstitutional.

A three-member panel of judges declared the provision a violation of the rights of a section of people.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, made it mandatory that political office holders must firstly resign from office, before they could vie for any elective position.

It reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

More details soon…

