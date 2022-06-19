BREAKING: APC’s Oyebanji Wins Ekiti Governorship Election With 187,057 Votes

Biodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti State governorship election candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged victorious in the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Oyebanji won the poll with 187,057 votes.

Disclosing the results of the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission‘s (INEC) Returning Officer for the election, Prof Kayode Adebowale, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), stated that while APC polled the highest number of votes, Social Democratic Party (PDP) which garnered 82,211 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), got 67,457 votes in the Saturday, June 18, 2022, governorship election.

“Oyebanji, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the governor-elect of Ekiti State,” Kayode stated.

