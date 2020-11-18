BREAKING: Alleged Fraud: Federal High Court Revokes Maina’s Bail

November 18, 2020 21

A Federal High Court in Abuja has revoked the bail of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

At a sitting on Wednesday, Okon Abang, the judge, ordered that Maina be arrested wherever he is found.

The former pension boss, who was granted bail in 2019, has not been appearing in court for trial over alleged fraud.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Court had given Senator Ali Ndume 21 days to produce Maina as the lawmaker, representing Borno south, is standing as surety for him.

On Friday, October 2nd, 2020, Senator Ndume had informed a Federal High Court in Abuja while responding to the judge’s query about Maina’s absence for the third time in a row within one week, that he could no longer find the defendant whom he had made legal commitment to always produce in court for his trial.

BizWatchNigeria had reported that Maina was granted bail on July 28, nine months after he was detained at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Maina on 12 counts of money laundering involving about ₦2bn.

More details to follow…