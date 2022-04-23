BREAKING: Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Joins His Ancestors

April 23, 2022 136

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has in the late hours of Friday, April 22, 2022, joined his ancestors.

Alaafin, a first-class Nigerian monarch, died at the age of 83 at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The remains of the top Yoruba traditional ruler were brought to Oyo town in the early hours of today (Saturday) and traditional burial rites have begun.

The monarch had been sick due to complications from old age, and a plan had been made to fly him overseas before he passed on late Friday night.

Adeyemi succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970, meaning he spent roughly 52 years on the throne.