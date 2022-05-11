fbpx

BREAKING: Akpabio Resigns From Buhari’s Cabinet

May 11, 2022082
Senator Godswill Akpabio, Niger Delta Affairs Minister, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

The minister’s resignation came just hours after the President gave members of his cabinet seeking elective offices in 2023 till Monday, May 16, to resign.

With Emeka Nwajuiba, the Minister of State for Education, bowing out of Buhari’s cabinet, Akpabio submitted his resignation letter at Wednesday, May 11, Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) meeting.

“The Minister has resigned. He has submitted his resignation letter to the SGF. We are waiting for him at the ICC, where he is coming to submit his nomination form,” Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media, Jackson Udom, said as he confirmed the development.

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

