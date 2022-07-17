BREAKING: Adeleke Defeats Oyetola At #OsunDecides2022

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defeated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, who’s seeking reelection into the state’s top office.

According to INEC’s Returning Officer, Toyin Ogundipe, who announced the OsunDecides2022 results on Sunday, July 17, 2022, Adeleke secured 403, 371 votes to deny Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes, his reelection bid.

The PDP candidate won 17 LGAs while the incumbent governor secured victory in 13 LGAs.

Kehinde Atanda of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) placed a distant third with 10,104 votes while Yusuf Lasun of the Labour Party (LP) had 2729 votes.

More to follow…