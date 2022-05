May 4, 2022 120

Adams Oshiomhole, a former national leader of the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC), has on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential race.

Oshiomhole, who’s a former governor of Edo State, made his declaration in Abuja just a few hours after Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, disclosed his wish to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

