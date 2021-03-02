fbpx
Breaking: Abductors Release Jangebe School Girls





March 2, 2021029
The students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talatu-Mafara local government area of Zamfara State, who were abducted by bandits have been released.

Over 300 of the schoolgirls were kidnapped after gunmen invaded the school in the wee hours of the morning last Friday.

There was speculation about their release at the weekend, but the Zamfara state government dismissed the rumour as fake news.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Abducted Students Regain Freedom In Niger State

But on Monday, the state government announced that the schoolgirls have been released.

”Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity.

“This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” Bello Matawalle, the governor, tweeted.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

