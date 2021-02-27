fbpx
Breaking: Abducted Students Regain Freedom In Niger State

EDUCATION & TRAINING

February 27, 2021027
Abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state, have been released by their captors.

About 27 of the students and 12 other persons were kidnapped from the school when gunmen struck about a week ago.

A source at the Niger state government house confirmed the development to TheCable on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Seven Abducted School Girls In Zamfara Escape From Abductors

”The Kagara schoolboys have been released. They are on their way to town now,” the source said.

”All the boys and the family members were released.”

The release of the Kagara students comes a day after 317 schoolgirls were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara state.

There have been a spate of kidnappings, targeting vulnerable groups particularly in the north.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

