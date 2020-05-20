BREAKING: 292 Nigerians Stranded in Saudi Arabia Arrive at Nnamdi Azikwe Airport

The Federal Government has evacuated 292 persons who were stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight conveying the evacuees arrived late on Tuesday night at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

Their arrival was announced on Wednesday morning by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama via his official Twitter handle.

We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja. A large number are nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days quarantine. #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19 @NigeriaGov — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) May 20, 2020

He said a large number of the evacuees are nursing mothers and children.

“We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja. A large number are nursing mothers and children and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the mandatory 14 days quarantine. #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” Onyeama tweet

Source: Channels TV