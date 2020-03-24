2020-03-24BWN Home[ MAIN ]COVER Breaking: 2 New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Nigeria Totalling 42 CasesBreaking: 2 New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Nigeria Totalling 42 Cases By BWN - March 24, 2020 - in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER 12 0 Breaking: 2 New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Nigeria Totalling 42 Cases BREAKING: Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Nigeria Rise To 42Details later…Source: Channels TV Facebook CommentsLeave a Reply Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.