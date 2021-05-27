fbpx
Bread Price To Rise by 30% As Bakers Lament High Cost Of Materials

May 27, 2021
Bakers nationwide are set to increase the price of bread, biscuit and other baked items by 30 per cent in view of the rising cost of materials.

This is following a directive given by the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held by the executives of the association in Abuja.

The National President, Mansur Umar, said that the increment in price was as a result of the sudden increase in the cost of production as well as prices of sugar, butter, yeast and flour.

While commending the federal government for resuscitating the cassava flour programme, the association compained of the skyrocketing price of baking flour in the past six months.

According to him, one truck of flour which cost less than N6 million before is now N9 million.

Umar said, “After considering the impact of the skyrocketed prices of baking ingredients/materials for the survival of our noble business, which is presently bleeding, the association came to the conclusion to adjust our prices by 30 percent.”

The association pleaded with the federal government to reverse the new tariff imposed by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and to streamline bakers’ regulation to NAFDAC only.

Also speaking, the National Secretary, Jude Okafor, expressed hope that the federal government will meet their demands to avert the increase.

