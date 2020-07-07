Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, months after saying it won’t be anything more than a little flu should he contract the virus.

Bolsonaro, whose handling of COVID-19 in South America’s biggest country has been a subject of local and international concern earlier dismissed the virus, before stating that he felt unwell on Sunday.

“I’m well, normal,” Mr Bolsonaro told reporters while wearing a face mask.

“I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendations.”

He had also previously refused to wear a face mask, and had failed to announce a nationwide restrictions, courting criticisms in the process.

Bolsonaro’s positive status is coming months of downplaying the level of devastation and casualties caused by the disease.

He has claimed that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.

He has also repeatedly said that there is no way to prevent 70% of the population falling ill with COVID-19, and that local authorities’ measures to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.

More than 65,000 people in Brazil have died with coronavirus so far and more than 1.5 million cases have been recorded – the world’s second-highest totals.

