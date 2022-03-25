fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EVENTSMEDIANEWSLETTER

Brand New Car, Cash, And Other Amazing Prizes To Be Won On The ‘Come Play Naija’ Game Show Finale

March 25, 2022044
DSTV

One lucky contestant will go home with a brand-new car at the finale of Africa Magic’s popular game show, ‘Come Play Naija’.

The finale will air on Friday, 25th March from 10:00 pm till the morning of Saturday, 26th March on DStv channel 199 and AM Family.

AM Come Play which made its debut on the 3rd of March and has since entertained subscribers with 11 amazing episodes where contestants have won millions of naira while participating in various games including trivia which tested the contestants’ mental, physical, and teamwork skills; 3 obstacles courses where the speed and stamina of the contestant are tested and the Spin the wheel segment.

The Home Play edition which became very popular with DStv and GOtv subscribers has rewarded 120 subscribers with 50,000 naira each for predicting the correct winning team during the Saturday live show.

The ultimate finale will see winners from previous episodes compete for cash and other prizes including a brand-new car!

It promises to be a night of fun and excitement as 38 contestants will slug it out starting Friday night and going on till a winner emerges.

Viewers can still look forward to Thursday and Friday episodes, which will air from 9:00 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv SUPA channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). 

While the finale show will air from 10:00 pm on Friday till the morning of Saturday on DStv channel 199 and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2). 

Interswitch Hosts TechConnect Event, Launches Array Of Innovative Offerings  

About Author

Brand New Car, Cash, And Other Amazing Prizes To Be Won On The ‘Come Play Naija’ Game Show Finale
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

ASI down by 3.12 percent BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 14, 20180423

Banking Stocks Top Market Gainers, Bears Persist

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Banking stocks led the price gainers at the stock market, Thursday amidst the prolonged bearish market. Out of the nine price gainers, six were banks, led b
Read More
Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 27, 20180386

Naira Stable at N363/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira  on Thursday, April 26, remained stable at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. The local currency exchanged at
Read More
COVID-19 Allowance COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 22, 20200343

Adeleke Mamora Approves Use of Improvised Cloth Mask

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, says members of the public don’t necessarily have to use medical masks but rather, they can use any improv
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.