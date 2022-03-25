Brand New Car, Cash, And Other Amazing Prizes To Be Won On The ‘Come Play Naija’ Game Show Finale

March 25, 2022 44

One lucky contestant will go home with a brand-new car at the finale of Africa Magic’s popular game show, ‘Come Play Naija’.

The finale will air on Friday, 25th March from 10:00 pm till the morning of Saturday, 26th March on DStv channel 199 and AM Family.

AM Come Play which made its debut on the 3rd of March and has since entertained subscribers with 11 amazing episodes where contestants have won millions of naira while participating in various games including trivia which tested the contestants’ mental, physical, and teamwork skills; 3 obstacles courses where the speed and stamina of the contestant are tested and the Spin the wheel segment.

The Home Play edition which became very popular with DStv and GOtv subscribers has rewarded 120 subscribers with 50,000 naira each for predicting the correct winning team during the Saturday live show.

The ultimate finale will see winners from previous episodes compete for cash and other prizes including a brand-new car!

It promises to be a night of fun and excitement as 38 contestants will slug it out starting Friday night and going on till a winner emerges.

Viewers can still look forward to Thursday and Friday episodes, which will air from 9:00 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv SUPA channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

While the finale show will air from 10:00 pm on Friday till the morning of Saturday on DStv channel 199 and AM Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).