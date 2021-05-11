May 11, 2021 94

Creating value for users, lending app, Branch, disclosed that it offered unlimited free transfers for every money sent, including a 20 percent return on investment.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director, Branch, Dayo Ademola.

He noted that the personal finance app sought to give the best deal, with a transparent system that imbues trust in its users.

Among its other benefits are bonuses customers stand to gain when they make deposit as low as N3,000.

Ademola said, “Taken together, customers can now enjoy a single app to manage their money with unmatched value.

“Finding the best deal when it comes to your money can be overwhelming. We have made it simple. Compare our 20 per cent returns and free money transfers to see how Branch is better.

“Branch’s unlimited free transfers to recipient bank accounts have no hidden fees or restrictions. Most financial apps today charge a transfer fee or cap the number of free transfers.

“Branch’s 20 per cent per annum return is paid weekly. Our services forfeit its commissions to customers to provide returns that are amongst Nigeria’s highest.

“To further encourage new customer trials, Branch is offering a limited time additional incentive: for each deposit of N300 or more using the wallet, customers receive a N50 bonus – up to N6, 000 in bonuses per year.

“Over 23 million people have installed Branch’s app with a 4.4-star rating by over 300,000 reviews on Google Play. Branch is backed by some of the world’s biggest investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (early backers of Facebook and Twitter) and Visa.”