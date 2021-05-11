fbpx
Branch Offers 20 Percent Per Annum Investment Returns, Free Money Transfer

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHBUSINESS & ECONOMY

Branch Offers 20 Percent Per Annum Investment Returns, Free Money Transfer

May 11, 2021094
Branch Offers 20 Percent Per Annum Investment Returns, Free Money Transfer

Creating value for users, lending app, Branch, disclosed that it offered unlimited free transfers for every money sent, including a 20 percent return on investment.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director, Branch, Dayo Ademola.

He noted that the personal finance app sought to give the best deal, with a transparent system that imbues trust in its users.

Among its other benefits are bonuses customers stand to gain when they make deposit as low as N3,000.

Ademola said, “Taken together, customers can now enjoy a single app to manage their money with unmatched value.

“Finding the best deal when it comes to your money can be overwhelming. We have made it simple. Compare our 20 per cent returns and free money transfers to see how Branch is better.

READ ALSO: Dangote Group Refutes Claims Of Ties With ICTSI

“Branch’s unlimited free transfers to recipient bank accounts have no hidden fees or restrictions. Most financial apps today charge a transfer fee or cap the number of free transfers.

“Branch’s 20 per cent per annum return is paid weekly. Our services forfeit its commissions to customers to provide returns that are amongst Nigeria’s highest.

“To further encourage new customer trials, Branch is offering a limited time additional incentive: for each deposit of N300 or more using the wallet, customers receive a N50 bonus – up to N6, 000 in bonuses per year.

“Over 23 million people have installed Branch’s app with a 4.4-star rating by over 300,000 reviews on Google Play. Branch is backed by some of the world’s biggest investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (early backers of Facebook and Twitter) and Visa.”

Related tags :

About Author

Branch Offers 20 Percent Per Annum Investment Returns, Free Money Transfer
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 18, 2016687

Naira Tumbles Further To N352/$ As Demand Soars

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The naira continued its downward movement at both the interbank and parallel market last week as the local currency sold at N292.25 to the dollar, th
Read More
Emefiele BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 4, 20180187

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Can Support 16 months Import – CBN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says the current state of the nation’s foreign reserves can support 16 months of imports. According to the Balance of Paym
Read More
ANALYSIS: Food Inflation Pushing Millions of Nigerians Into Hunger, Poverty BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
March 17, 20200141

Nigeria’s Infation Rate Surges by 12.20 percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.20% (year-on-year) in February 2020. This 0.07% higher than the rate of 12.13% reco
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.